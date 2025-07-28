Homicide investigation underway Sunday after shooting near 18th, Prospect, Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, launched a homicide investigation following a shooting early Sunday night.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting at 18th and Prospect.

The first officers to arrive were flagged down by a man who told officers that he had heard the sound of several gunshots near 18th and Benton.

That's where officers found a man unresponsive in a grassy area near a convenience store. Paramedics arrived on the scene and declared the man deceased.

A police spokesperson says witnesses have been helpful in providing a description of the suspect, who left the area in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

