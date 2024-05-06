Homicide near 37th Terrace, Jackson Road under investigation in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area near 37th Terrace and Jackson Road.

Police said the incident occurred Friday, and “information is limited at this time.”

A suspect is in custody.

There is no threat to the public, per IPD.

