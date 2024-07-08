Homicide over July 4 weekend under investigation in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are investigating a homicide that took place over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of 140th and Dunoon.

Investigators were unable to share an exact date or time with KSHB 41.

However, police did confirm the victim’s identity as Kevin McMillian, of Kansas City.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity near 140th and Dunoon is asked to contact investigators via the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-8477.

