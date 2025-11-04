Homicide suspect arrested after hours-long standoff Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, homicide suspect was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

A KCKPD spokesperson said officers received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. from someone who said an armed subject had entered their home in the 1400 block of Oakland Avenue.

The caller told police the armed subject was holding the caller’s adult son against his will at gunpoint.

Tactical officers and negotiating teams responded to the home and were able to get the adult son released without further harm.

Around 1:45 p.m., several hours after the standoff started, special operations officers entered the home and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

A KCKPD spokesperson said the suspect was arrested on “numerous felony charges” and was wanted out of KCMO on a homicide, though it wasn’t immediately clear which one.

