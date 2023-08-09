Homicide suspects arrested after 2 separate car chases in south Kansas City, Belton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman wanted in a Kansas City, Missouri, homicide led police on separate vehicle chases Wednesday afternoon through south Kansas City and Belton.

Officers captured the man about 3:40 p.m. at North Chestnut Street and East North Avenue in Belton.

His pickup truck, which was pulling a trailer, hit stop sticks in south KCMO and the chase rolled on for about 30 minutes at speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour.

The suspect got out of the pickup truck with his hands up and surrendered to police.

The woman in the pickup truck she was driving led officers on a high-speed chase through south Kansas City and into Belton.

Speeds during the chase approached 100 miles per hour.

The woman's truck spun out in the yard of a house in the 6100 block of East 155th Street in Belton.

No injuries were reported.

It's not known which homicide the pair were wanted for.

