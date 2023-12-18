Homicide under investigation in 3500 block of Roberts in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Roberts Street.

Police were called around 7:45 p.m. Sunday to the area to investigate the sound of gunshots. While responding, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

The victim, an adult female, was transported to a nearby fire station by a friend, who police said confirmed the location of the shooting.

The woman was then taken to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

No persons of interest have been identified, and no suspects are in custody, per KCPD.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing.

