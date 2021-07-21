Homicide under investigation in southeast KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 114th and Eastern.

Police were called out just before 3:00 a.m.

Police have not released any information on the victim or a possible suspect.

We have a crew on the way to learn more.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .