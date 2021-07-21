Watch
Homicide under investigation in southeast KC

Posted at 3:02 AM, Jul 21, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 114th and Eastern.

Police were called out just before 3:00 a.m.

Police have not released any information on the victim or a possible suspect.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

