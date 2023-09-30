Homicide victim located Saturday morning in 2000 block of Wheeling Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Wheeling Avenue.

KCPD responded to a reported homicide around 6 a.m. and located an unresponsive victim who suffered gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m., per KCPD.

No suspects are currently in custody.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

—

