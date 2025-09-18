Human remains of victim in Independence cold case identified over 40 years after disappearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department announced Thursday that the human remains of a woman who disappeared in 1984 have been identified.

Due to advancements in DNA analysis and state-supported forensic resources, it was confirmed in July 2025 that the remains belonged to Kimberly L. Carter, a 19-year-old mother of three from Kansas City.

Carter disappeared under "suspicious circumstances" in 1984, according to IPD.

Four years after her disappearance, a construction crew uncovered a human skull in a remote area of eastern Independence.

An investigation was launched, leading to the recovery of approximately 40% of a human skeleton.

The remains were transferred to the University of Missouri’s Department of Anthropology for analysis. They were returned to the Independence police in October 2024.

An investigator later discovered that no modern efforts had been made to identify the woman.

The investigator partnered with the DNA section supervisor at the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), who confirmed that grant funding was available to support advanced DNA testing through a partnership with a Texas-based forensic genomics laboratory.

Missouri State Rep. Tricia Byrnes of Wentzville secured $1.5 million in state funding to support the MSHP’s efforts to identify unidentified human remains through forensic genetic genealogy.

The remains were then submitted for testing.

In May 2025, preliminary results indicated a potential familial match. That identification was confirmed as Carter two months later.

Foul play was suspected at the time of Carter's disappearance and is suspected in her death. A criminal investigation is ongoing by the Independence Police Department.

"The Independence Police Department remains committed to seeking justice for Kimberly Carter and her family," An Independence police spokesperson wrote.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Independence Police Department or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.