Human waste spill closes MO 291 at MO 210 in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Missouri Highway 210 are closed at Missouri Highway 210 in Clay County due to an injury crash and spill.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the wreck just before noon Thursday.

As part of the crash, troopers say a partial load of human waste was “lost on the roadway.”

Troopers are asking motorists to avoid the area and choose a different route.

Southbound MO-291 Highway, north of MO-210 is closed at South Liberty Parkway. Troopers are working an injury crash, due to a partial load of human waste being lost on the roadway. Avoid the area, and find an alternative route of travel. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/B9v2e5cPRV — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) December 11, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated.

