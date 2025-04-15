I-435 closed at Kansas Ave. in Edwardsville due to deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 435 near Kansas Avenue in Edwardsville, Kansas.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m., but it's not clear on which side of the highway the accident occurred.

Interstate 435 is closed in both directions, and Edwardsville police said in a news release that motorists should avoid the I-435 from Interstate 70 to Kansas 32 Highway.

No information about what caused the crash, the name of the victim who died at the scene, or any other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

