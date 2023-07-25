Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

I-435 SB lanes closed at Bannister Road after crash near 87th Street

I435 backup.png
Kansas City Scout
I435 backup.png
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 14:38:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Bannister Road are closed after a crash, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Around 12:45 p.m., both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. However, the northbound lanes reopened just under an hour later.

KCPD reports officers were pursuing an armed robbery and carjacking suspect when the suspect crashed near 87th Street.

I435 crash.png

One person suffered life-threatening injuries, per police.

Kansas City Scout recommends drivers utilize an alternative route.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app