I-435 SB lanes closed at Bannister Road after crash near 87th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Bannister Road are closed after a crash, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Around 12:45 p.m., both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. However, the northbound lanes reopened just under an hour later.

KCPD reports officers were pursuing an armed robbery and carjacking suspect when the suspect crashed near 87th Street.

Kansas City Scout

One person suffered life-threatening injuries, per police.

Kansas City Scout recommends drivers utilize an alternative route.

