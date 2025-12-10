I-70 closed in both directions east of Oak Grove exit after multi-vehicle crash involving cattle trailer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions east of Oak Grove after a multi-vehicle accident involving a cattle trailer.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports there are cattle in there in the area, which will hinder cleanup.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has responded to work the scene.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

