I-70 closed overnight at Prospect Avenue in KCMO due to crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured in a crash early Sunday that closed Interstate 70 at Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson said just before 4 a.m., the driver of an Infiniti G60 was driving west on I-70 at Prospect when the driver pulled over to the side of the road with its hazard lights on.

The driver had exited the vehicle and was standing outside when the driver of a Ford Five Hundred failed to maintain their lane and struck the Infiniti on the shoulder.

The driver of the Infiniti was pinned between the two vehicles. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the driver to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was also hospitalized for observation.

Impairment is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

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