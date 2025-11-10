Impairment, speed possible causes in Sunday night crash that seriously injued 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating the role of impairment and speed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson said around 5:44 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Highlander heading east on Truman Road was attempting to turn left onto Askew Avenue.

As the Toyota was turning, it was struck by the driver of a Dodge Dart that had been traveling west on Truman Road.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Dodge was not seriously injured.

“Speed and causation, to include possible impairment, are under investigation,” police said in a release Sunday night.

