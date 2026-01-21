In-A-Tub owner recovering after being struck by vehicle that drove into business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of In-A-Tub is on the path to recovery after suffering injury when a vehicle drove into the business Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called just before 4 p.m. Tuesday to In-A-Tub’s 8174 NW Prairie View Road location.

Crash investigators learned a white Ford F-150 had pulled into a parking spot adjacent to the business when it suddenly accelerated and drove through the side of the building, striking the owner inside.

KCPD said the victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in stable but critical condition.

In a Facebook post, In-A-Tub thanked customers for their concern and support as the owner recovers from surgery, "with a long road ahead.”

“This is our main priority,” the restaurant wrote. “At this time, we ask for your prayers of healing, mentally and physically.”

The Prairie View Road location is temporarily closed "for the foreseeable future" due to the damage it sustained.

In-A-Tub said it will continue to post updates on when it will reopen as it learns more.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.