Independence building tagged ‘dangerous’ after vehicle crashes through front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence building’s structural integrity is in question after a vehicle crashed through its front over the weekend.

Independence fire crews were called to the scene Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to clearly identify a vehicle had crashed into the front of the Onin Staffing business, located at 3609 S. Noland Road.

No injuries were reported.

The building has been tagged “dangerous” due to the structural damage it sustained, the fire department said.

