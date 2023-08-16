Independence city employee seriously injured while repairing equipment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence city employee was seriously injured while on the job Wednesday.

A city representative reports the injury occurred in the morning while the employee was repairing equipment.

The employee is in stable condition and is receiving medical treatment.

“Thank you for your continued support and encouragement of all of our employees,” the city shared on social media.

No other details were immediately available.

