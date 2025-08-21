Independence elementary school teacher charged with child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors announced Thursday several child pornography-related charges against an Independence elementary school teacher.

Dennis Hernandez, 28, was charged with transportation of child pornography, production and attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Hernandez was a first-grade teacher at Fairmount Elementary School in Independence. Federal investigators also confirmed that Hernandez was a substitute teacher in the North Kansas City School District.

Court documents filed in support of the charges revealed that Google noticed photos potentially containing child sexual abuse materials had been uploaded to an account. After review by Google, the company notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which notified federal investigators.

Federal investigators conducted a search warrant of Hernandez on Wednesday morning, after which he was arrested. He remains in custody and was set to make his first appearance before a judge Thursday.

The FBI is seeking to identify any potential victims of Hernandez. Anyone who has information or could be a victim is asked to call 1800-CALL-FBI.

On Wednesday, an Independence School District spokesperson sent out information confirming that the district was aware one of its employees was under a federal investigation, though it did not name the employee or their role at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

