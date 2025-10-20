Independence man, 22, charged with selling drugs that led to girl's 2023 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Jan. 9, 2023, Blake Sajdak replied to a message on his phone from one of his customers.

For the fifth straight day that month, his customer, a female under the age of 18, wanted to buy fentanyl pills.

On this particular night, Sajdak had a special offer.

“Yea these aint the regular ones these are stronger and these are still a deal for $30,” Sajdak allegedly said in a message exchange with the victim.

The next morning, on Jan. 10, 2023, Independence police officers and paramedics were called to a home in the city on reports that a juvenile needed medical help.

When they arrived, they went to the basement of the home, where they found the girl on a bed. The girl was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy of the girl concluded the cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was listed as accidental.

Following the girl’s death, police used cell phone information from the girl to identify Sajdak as the person who she was allegedly communicating with to buy the fentanyl pills.

In September 2025, police interviewed Sajdak, who allegedly admitted to detectives that he had sold the pills to the victim hours before she was found dead.

Last week, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Sajdak with second-degree murder through the selling of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 17 who was also at least two years younger than the defendant.

Sajdak made his preliminary hearing before a Jackson County Circuit Court judge on Monday. He remains in custody on a $200,000/10% bond.

