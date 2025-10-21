Independence man, 45, killed early Tuesday on I-29 in northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 45-year-old Independence man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 29 in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the man was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder SUV north on I-29 near Craig, Missouri, when he lost control.

The SUV traveled off the west side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver and sole occupant.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

