Independence man, 59, charged with attempting to stab Clay County deputy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 59-year-old Independence man is in custody and faces several charges after a crime spree in which he attempted to stab a Clay County sheriff’s deputy on Sunday.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a deputy spotted a Hyundai Tucson compact SUV speeding on northbound Interstate 435 near Shoal Creek Parkway. When the deputy attempted to pull over the driver, later identified as Scott K. Adkins, he refused to stop.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper successfully ended the chase near I-435 and Cookingham Road in Platte County by using a tactical vehicle intervention technique.

Adkins refused to exit the vehicle at the end of the chase. At one point during negotiations, a sheriff’s deputy broke a window of the vehicle in an attempt to get Adkins out.

Deputies say Adkins initially swung a bag of mini donuts at the deputy before lunging at the deputy with a box cutter with its blade extended. The deputy was able to avoid the box cutter.

Law enforcement backed away after the incident. Adkins started to drift in and out of consciousness and started to stab himself in the abdomen.

A Platte County sheriff’s deputy used a taser on Adkins, which rendered him immobile and allowed deputies to remove him from the vehicle.

Adkins was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Deputies believe Adkins may have been impaired by illegal drugs.

Adkins was charged Sunday with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and aggravated fleeing from law enforcement. Additional charges are possible.

Prosecutors requested a $200,000 bond. Adkins is set for an arraignment hearing on Monday.

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