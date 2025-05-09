Independence man accused of possession of child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation of child pornography that began at an area casino ended with a man charged with possession of child pornography.

Randall Wheeldon, 58, of Independence is charged in Jackson County Court with possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The tip was given to troopers on Wednesday at a local gambling facility, according to the news release.

The patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control served a search warrant the next day at Wheeldon's home in Independence.

A consensual search of Wheeldon's cell phone revealed thousands of computer-generated images of "young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct," the news release states.

He told an investigator he had been viewing images of child sexual abuse material for over four years, a court document states.

A judge set Wheeldon's bond at $20,000.

