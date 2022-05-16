Independence man charged in connection to Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man has been charged for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

Devin Kiel Rossman, is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Investigators began looking into Rossman after receiving a tip that he posted a photo to Facebook on Jan. 7, 2021, standing on the balcony of the Capitol building.

They reviewed data from from Google, which showed a mobile device associated with Rossman's email was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Further, investigators reviewed a video posted to TikTok, which captured a man who looked like Rossman inside the Capitol.

Provided Devin Kiel Rossman charged

After reviewing his driver's license and Facebook image, investigators determined the man in the TikTok was Rossman.

A search warrant was later obtained for Rossman's Facebook account.

Rossman admitted multiple times in the Facebook messages that we was the Capitol on Jan. 6.

He even admitted that entered U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

While inside, Rossman described Pelosi's office.

