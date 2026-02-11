Independence man dies in motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man.

The crash occurred around 1:51 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Route 291 at Elizabeth Street as a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south at a high rate of speed and improperly passed two vehicles, according to the initial investigation.

The motorcycle then hit the passenger side of a 2015 GMC Terrain that was northbound on 291 and turning west into a driveway, per police.

Police said motorcyclist John King, 35, of Independence, died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The crash temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of Missouri 291 from West Kansas Street to past the scene of the incident, according to a social media post from MoDOT Kansas City on Tuesday.

Liberty police and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are conducting the crash investigation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.