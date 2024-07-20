Independence man dies in off-road crash in St. Clair County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man died Friday night in an off-road accident in St. Clair County, Mo, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.

The report states Russell T. Wiley, 40, was driving the vehicle on private property about 8 p.m. four miles west of Collins, Mo.

The vehicle struck a hill, overturned and Wiley was ejected, according to the report.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

