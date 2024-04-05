Independence PD ask for help in locating missing 3-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old boy.

A police spokesperson said officers are in the area of 12014 E. 37th Street searching for Blake Snell, who was last seen around 3:15 p.m.

At the time of his disappearance, Snell, who has light brown hair and blue eyes, was wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue shorts and black and red Under Armour shoes.

Anyone with information about Blake should call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.