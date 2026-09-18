Independence PD: Man, 41, shot, killed Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in a homicide on Thursday night in Independence.

A police spokesperson said that around 8 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 500 block of N. Dover Drive on a shooting call at the Hawthorne Apartments.

Responding officers located a deceased shooting victim at the scene. The victim was identified as Dane Pace, 41.

The spokesperson said a suspect is in custody and charges are pending with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.