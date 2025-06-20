Independence police asking for the public's help to find man missing since June 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police asking for the public's help to find a man missing since June 16 who may suffer from dementia, other medical problems.

An Endangered Silver Alert was issued today for Joseph A. Lopez, 66.

Lopez was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on June 16 at 18801 East 39th Street in Independence, police said.

Police said Lopez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

It's not known what clothing he was wearing.

Lopez does not own a car, police said.

—

