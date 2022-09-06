Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Independence police continue investigation into shots fired incident at Independence Center

Independence Shooting
Jacob Morgan/KSHB
Independence Shooting
Posted at 3:09 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 16:09:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police continue to investigate a shots fired incident at Independence Center that happened on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a shots fired incident at around 3:00 p.m. after calls from an off-duty IPD officer and citizens of shots being fired. The center immediately went into their active shooter response protocol.

The suspect left the area, but officers have yet to identify a description of the suspect. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

IPD says the initial investigation appears to show the incident was not an attempt at a mass casualty attack or active shooter event. Rather, it was a disturbance that escalated led to shots being fired.

The investigation continues as IPD works to put together the information gathered from witnesses at the scene and security video.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock