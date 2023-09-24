Independence Police Department investigating fatal shooting of man Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting after discovering a deceased male inside a residence Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to a residence in the 11100 block of East 10th Street regarding a deceased male.

Upon arrival, officers located the man inside a residence and found he had been shot multiple times some time Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are speaking with individuals who are involved.

There are currently no details regarding suspects.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.