Independence Police Department needs public's help to find missing 45-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 45-year-old man.

Johnathon A. Brown was last seen leaving his residence just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Brown is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and a brown beard.

Brown was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

If anyone sees Brown, they should call 816-325-2811 or 911.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.