Independence police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Missouri 291 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and vehicle Saturday night at the intersection of Missouri 291 Highway and Salisbury Road.

The crash took place around 8:36 p.m. at the intersection in Independence, Missouri.

Police say the driver of a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Missouri 291, when they did not stop for a red light and struck a Ford Fusion, traveling west on Salisbury Road.

The motorcyclist died in the collision.

The case is being investigated by the Independence police Accident Investigation Unit.

