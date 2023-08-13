Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Independence police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Missouri 291 Highway

Independence police officer
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
A shoulder patch for the Independence Police Department.
Independence police officer
Posted at 6:27 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 07:27:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and vehicle Saturday night at the intersection of Missouri 291 Highway and Salisbury Road.

The crash took place around 8:36 p.m. at the intersection in Independence, Missouri.

Police say the driver of a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Missouri 291, when they did not stop for a red light and struck a Ford Fusion, traveling west on Salisbury Road.

The motorcyclist died in the collision.

The case is being investigated by the Independence police Accident Investigation Unit.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app