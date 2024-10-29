Independence police investigating after gunshot victim found near US 40 Highway, Sterling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police were called around noon Tuesday to the area near U.S. 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue on a crash.

However, when officers arrived, a gunshot victim was located.

The adult male was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

His injuries are unknown at this time.

Police said a suspect is believed to be in custody.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

