Independence police investigating after pregnant woman struck, killed by car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Independence.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the crash in the area of Walnut Street near Dodgion Street.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Jeep Renegade was traveling westbound on Walnut Street when the driver lost control.

Police said the Jeep then struck a pregnant woman, a small child, and several parked vehicles.

The woman and the small child were transported to a hospital.

The small child suffered minor injuries while the woman and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation led by the IPD's Crash Investigations Unit, police said.

Police said the cause of the crash, including what caused the Jeep to lose control, remains under investigation.

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