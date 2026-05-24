Independence police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred late Saturday night.

Police said the crash happened at around 11:19 p.m. near the intersection of North M-291 Frontage Road and 3rd Terrace Court North.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area regarding a person found in the roadway.

Officers then found a man in the roadway and began life-saving measures. The man was pronounced deceased at 11:47 p.m.

Evidence observed on scene showed the man was struck by a vehicle while walking through the area, according to police.

The vehicle left the scene before the call for service was dispatched, police said.

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