Independence police investigating fatal shooting late Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Late Tuesday night, Independence police were called to a shooting in the 1600 block of N. High Street.

Just before midnight, officers located a man in a driveway with gunshot wounds.

While officers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, the victim died on the scene.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated, so “there is no threat to the general public.”

No one is in custody at this time.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

