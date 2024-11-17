Independence police investigating fatal shooting Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Independence.

Police responded around 11 p.m. to a shooting call at the Twin Peaks restaurant at 19821 E. Jackson Drive.

When officers arrived, an adult male was located in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody on the scene.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

