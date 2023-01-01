Independence police investigating New Year’s Day fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence, Missouri, are investigating a fatal New Year’s Day shooting.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of E. U.S. 40 Highway on reports of a shooting.

A caller reported witnessing a shooting in the Short Stop gas station parking lot, according to a spokesperson for the department.

When police arrived, a man was located inside with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided aid to the victim until emergency medical services arrived, but the victim died at the scene of his injuries.

The suspect is said to have fled the area.

“At this time, investigators are working to gather information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting and developing suspect information,” per IPD.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

