Independence Police investigating overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police are investigating a homicide.

They were called to a business in the 9800 block of E. US 40 Highway on a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot and killed.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

