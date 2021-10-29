Independence police investigating school threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is working to investigate the validity of a threat made against the Independence School District Thursday night.

Officers were made aware of a social media post threatening gun violence Friday at Pioneer Ridge Middle School, according to an IPD Facebook post.

For added security, extra officers will be assigned to the school Friday.

Anyone with knowledge of who posted the threat is asked to contact the IPD information desk at 816-325-7300 or dispatch directly at 816-836-3600.

