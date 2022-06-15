Independence police investigating shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East. 29th St.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found an adult woman with a gunshot wound outside a residence.

She was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and there is no suspect information.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .