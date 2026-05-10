Independence police investigating shooting near Lux Premiere Event Space that left 1 man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting near the Lux Premiere Event Space that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

At around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, IPD officers were dispatched to 17000 E. U.S. 40 Highway regarding a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found one shooting victim, a male in his late 20s, in the parking lot of the event venue.

Officers and medical crews provided care to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears Sunday's shooting happened shortly after an event had ended at this location.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to develop any suspect information, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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