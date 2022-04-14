Independence police investigating Thursday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police said shots were fired in the 13800 block of East 35th Street Court South, but the victim was found near Cargo Largo at 13900 East 35th Street.

IPD advises this is an active scene.

No information on what led to the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

