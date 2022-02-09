Independence police investigating after teen shot to death Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a teen was shot to death on Tuesday night.

According to the department, the 17-year-old teen was killed in the parking lot of the Sterling Creek Apartments.

Police did not have a suspect in custody.

No other information on the victim was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

