Independence police investigating after teen shot to death Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a teen was shot to death on Tuesday night.
According to the department, the 17-year-old teen was killed in the parking lot of the Sterling Creek Apartments.
Police did not have a suspect in custody.
No other information on the victim was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
