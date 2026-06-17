Independence police involved in 'critical incident' Tuesday night near U.S. 24 Highway, Brookside Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Facebook post Tuesday night from the Independence Police Department states officers are involved in what the department calls a "critical incident."

Police are gathered near U.S. 24 Highway and Brookside Avenue.

Police ask people to avoid the area and allow officers and emergency personnel room to perform their duties safely.

No other information about what led to the incident was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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