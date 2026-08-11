Independence police involved in shooting during domestic disturbance call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Police Involved Incident Team (PITT) is investigating a shooting involving Independence police.

Independence officers were called just after 10 p.m. Monday to a domestic disturbance with an armed person in the 1100 block of S. McCoy Street.

Police contacted the suspect when they arrived, but during the incident, shots were exchanged.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect is currently in custody.

Police say no officers were hurt.

PITT is a task force formed to investigate officer-involved shootings.

It's comprised of detectives from the Independence Police Department, Blue Springs Police Department, Lee's Summit Police Department and Grandview Police Department.

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