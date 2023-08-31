Independence police issue Endangered/Silver Alert Wednesday night for missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police issued an Endangered/ Silver Alert Wednesday night for a missing man.

Larry Dale Roberts, 82, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday leaving 638 South Park Avenue in Independence.

Roberts left in an unknown direction in a white, 2003 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plate CS6L6B.

Police said Roberts is white, 82-years-old and is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.

He has white hair mixed with gray, blue eyes and wore a dark plaid shirt and green khaki pants.

Roberts also has a mustache and a full beard, police said.

He has dementia and other medical conditions that need attention.

Anyone with information about Larry Dale Roberts should call 911.

