KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for the parents of a wandering child.

At about 7 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check on a child wandering near 24 Highway and Jennings.

The child said his name is Treyus and he is 5 years old.

He said he has an older brother, possibly named Tues, and a sister named Fade.

The child is not able to say what his last name is or what his parents' names are.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

—