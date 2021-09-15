Independence police officer exchanges gunfire with suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect on Wednesday.
The incident happened near the 2400 block of Northern Boulevard.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
