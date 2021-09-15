Independence police officer exchanges gunfire with suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect on Wednesday.

The incident happened near the 2400 block of Northern Boulevard.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .